Officer who caught thief who stole Dear Zoo van in Peterborough honoured

A police officer who caught the man who stole the Dear Zoo van in Peterborough has been recognised for his outstanding work.

PC Craig Trevor was honoured last week at the High Sheriff Awards for his efforts, which also included cracking down on keyless car thefts.

High Sheriff Neil McKittrick with PC Craig Trevor

The ceremony, running for the fifth year in a row, was held at Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s headquarters in Huntingdon and was hosted by High Sheriff Neil McKittrick, Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite and Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Brunning.

PC Trevor’s achievements include his commitment and dedication to tackling keyless vehicle thefts where he identified a pattern of offending across Cambridgeshire and initially targeted offenders on his own via ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition).

He eventually gathered enough information to put together warrants leading to a number of arrests and subsequently great court results, including Gintas Klymantas who was found guilty earlier this year of handling stolen goods and possessing false identity documents.

In March he was located in St Pauls Road in Peterborough dismantling two BMW cars that had been stolen a few hours earlier in Middlesex and Huntingdon. He was sentenced to three years and three months in prison.

Another of PC Trevor’s cases involved Darius Dimanskas who stole three Mercedes Sprinter vans in May, including the Dear Zoo van, which was taken from Peterborough and contained more than £41,000 worth of stage props.

He moved the vehicles across four counties and when caught pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

PC Trevor was one of a number of police officers and staff who were recognised for their hard work and contribution to making our county a safer place.