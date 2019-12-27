Off duty police officer in Peterborough saves one-year-old baby

An off duty police officer saved a one-year-old baby in Peterborough.

PC Charlie Wright made the dramatic rescue last week, giving the family the “ultimate Christmas present”.

Details of PC Wright’s heroism were revealed on social media by Cambridgeshire police today (Friday).

Police said: “An off duty police officer was able to give the ultimate Christmas present last week when he stepped in to save a one-year-old baby.

“PC Charlie Wright was driving in Peterborough with his family when a car stopped abruptly in front of him.

“When he went to investigate, he found a baby who had stopped breathing next to a very worried mother.

“PC Wright immediately put his medical training to use and managed to clear the baby’s airways allowing him to start breathing again.

“He was soon joined by a uniformed officer and the ambulance service who helped the mother and baby get to a place of safety and provide the appropriate medical support.

“We’re pleased to hear that they are now both safe and sound.”

There is no information on where in Peterborough events unfolded.