Off duty officer catches suspected robber in Peterborough

Even when they are off duty police officers are always fighting crime, and PC Ben Patten is no exception to this as he played the hero in a good old-fashioned tale of ‘cops and robbers’.

After a tiring night shift, PC Patten was returning home for a well-earned rest when he noticed a man and a woman embroiled in a struggle on Fletton High Street, Peterborough, at around 6.30am yesterday (Wednesday, July 3).

Police news

Without any hesitation PC Patten quickly intervened and was told the man had tried to steal the woman’s shopping bag.

He arrested the suspect on suspicion of attempted robbery and called for officers who escorted him to the police station for questioning.

PC Patten, a roads policing officer, said: “As a police officer you’re never really off duty. I’m just glad I was in the right place at the right time today to be able to do my bit in helping tackle crime in Peterborough and keep people safe.”

David Summers (40) of no known address, has been charged with attempted robbery and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.