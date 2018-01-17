Number of arrests and cannabis seized during drug raids in Thorney and Crowland

Police have made a number of arrests and seized a ‘significant’ quantity of cannabis in raids in Thorney and Crowland this morning (Wednesday).

Officers carried out the raids in Station Road, Thorney, and Hundreds Road, Crowland.

A police spokesman said: “A number of people were arrested and have been taken to custody while further investigations are currently on-going.

“A substantial amount of what are believed to be cannabis plants were also seized from both properties.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101.