NSPCC praises ‘courageous survivors’ of vile Peterborough rapist

Children’s charity the NSPCC has praised the “courageous survivors” of a vile Peterborough rapist after he was jailed for 30 years this afternoon.

Paul Chisnall (36) of Pyhill in Bretton received the extended sentence for committing 30 sexual offences against six children, including raping girls as young as six.

He will spend eight years on extended licence once he is released from prison.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: “The courageous survivors of this vile abuse have stopped a depraved predator after years of committing sickening crimes.

“By speaking out and helping to convict Chisnall they have played a key part in ensuring he can no longer harm young children.

“Child sexual abuse is never the fault of the victim, but sadly it is all too often a hidden crime. It is up to all of us to be aware of the signs of a young person’s distress and to act on any concerns without hesitation.”

Any child who needs help and support can contact ChildLine 24 hours a day, 365 days a year on 0800 1111 or by visiting www.childline.org.uk.

Adults can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000.