'Noxious substance' thrown in man's face during 'frightening' aggravated burglary

A 'noxious substance' was thrown in the face of a man woken by thieves during an aggravated burglary yesterday.

At between 3.15pm and 3.20pm on Tuesday, April 3, at least two men forced entry to the back door of an address on Helmsley Way, Spalding. While searching the property, the occupant, who had been asleep, was awoken by the disturbance and assaulted by means of a noxious substance being discharged in his face and eyes by the man entering his room.

While the intention of the offenders was believed to steal from the property, police remain open minded as to the motive, it is possible they believed the property to be unoccupied.

One of the offenders is described as white 5.8/9 (172 cm) tall, of medium build wearing a black or dark coloured jacket, woolly hat, a bandanna around his mouth and a pair of sunglasses.

A second offender is described as medium build, wearing dark blue navy jeans and a waist length black jacket which was of a shiny material.

The offenders left the property by the back door and scrambled over a fence which leads to the river bank at Coronation Channel where they made off towards Low Road.

The victim was taken to Pilgrim Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

DS Simon Dovaston, from CID, Spalding, said: “This has been a frightening ordeal for the victim, but thankfully, this is a very rare and unusual incident in Lincolnshire, and I am grateful the victim was not more seriously injured, but it is clear we have people carrying what is believed to be a noxious substance and ready to use it if necessary. This cannot be tolerated, and as such I seek the assistance of the public in apprehending these men.

“I am appealing to the conscience of those who know the offenders to come forward before anybody else is injured.

"While we have other enquiries to pursue, I ask anyone who was in the area of Coronation Channel between 2:45 pm and 4:00 pm, or on Low Road who may have seen at least one man, possibly four men, wearing clothing not consistent with the fine weather to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with incident number 262 of 3 April in the subject box.