No date set for disgraced Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya’s appeal

No appeal date has been set for disgraced Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya - despite Parliament being told it will be heard next month.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow told MPs Onasanya’s appeal would be held on March 5.

Fiona Onasanya arrives at court ahead of sentencing

However, The Peterborough Telegraph contacted The Court of Appeal today (Thursday) to check the hearing date.

A spokesman for the court said: “Please note that there is no fixed date for this case on our database at the moment.”

Addressing Parliament earlier this month, Mr Bercow said he had received a letter confirming the sentence from the manager of the Central Criminal Court.

He added: “I have also received a letter from the Registrar of Criminal Appeals informing me that Fiona Onasanya has submitted an appeal against her conviction, which is listed for hearing on 5th March.”

The Attorney General is still considering the case after complaints Onasanya’s three month jail sentence was too lenient.

He has 28 days from when the sentence was passed to come to a decision - with time running out on Tuesday (February 26).