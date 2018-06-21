No charges to be brought following Crown Prosecution Service review of Rikki Neave murder

No charges will be made in relation to the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave in Peterborough after the case was reopened in April 2016.

A case file was sent to the CPS in April 2016 and referred to the Treasury Counsel who specialise in serious and complex cases. Following their review of the case there will be no charges in relation to Rikki’s death it was announced today Thursday June 21.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit have spent the past three years re-investigating Rikki’s murder. The team of more than 25 officers are experienced in homicide investigations have worked with a range of specialists. During the three years they have taken more than 1200 statements and created about 1300 actions.

A 36-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested in April 2016 on suspicion of murder but was later released with no further action.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Fullwood, who leads the three force Joint Protective Services, said: “It is disappointing that following our three year investigation we have not been able to identify the person or persons responsible for Rikki’s murder.

“However, although at this stage we have no further active lines of enquiry we remain committed to finding his killer. It is frustrating that despite three years of detailed investigations we are not able to tell Rikki’s family what happened on the day of his murder but we will not give up hope to do so one day.

“Whether it be new evidence or advances in forensic science, we will utilise every opportunity to investigate this murder and bring an offender to justice.

“We strongly believe someone out there knows the truth and remain hopeful that one day will come to light.”

Paul Scothern of the CPS, said:“Once the police have carried out an investigation, a file of evidence may be submitted to the CPS.

“This file is then reviewed in line with the Code for Crown Prosecutors, which outlines the standards that prosecutors must follow when they make decisions about whether charges can be brought. In order to begin a prosecution, we have to be satisfied there is sufficient evidence for a realistic prospect of conviction and that it is in the public interest to prosecute.

“We considered a range of evidence obtained by police from the time of Rikki’s disappearance to the recent reinvestigation.

“We have decided that the evidence is insufficient for a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore for charge.

“The deliberate killing of a child is shocking and tragic, but we cannot bring charges if there is not enough evidence to take to court.

"Rikki’s family have been informed of our decision and given a full explanation. We have also offered to meet with them."