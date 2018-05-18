No charges after axe discovered in Queensgate Bus Station following evacuation

A woman arrested after an axe was discovered in Queensgate Bus Station - which had been evacuated - has been released by police with no further action to be taken.

The weapon was found by police on Wednesday evening after the bomb squad had been called to the scene.

The evacuation took place as a precaution after two small black suitcases and a carrier bag had been left under a bench in the bus station.

At about 8.30pm a woman approached officers saying they were her bags. The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team gave authority for officers to check the contents and an axe was found in one of them.

The woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station.

However, a police spokesman said this morning she has been released and no further action is to be taken.

Police were called to the bus station at about 8.15pm by a member of the Queensgate security staff who had reported a suspicious package.