Nine detained by Peterborough police on immigration offences after noises heard from refrigerated lorry

Nine people have been detained by police on suspicion of immigration offences after noises were heard coming from a lorry in Pererborough.

Police and ambulance services are currently at Eye Green Services, after noises were heard coming from a refrigerated lorry.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at around 8.30am today with reports of concern for people in the back of a lorry.

“Police stopped the vehicle at Eye Green services in Peterborough. Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences, including the driver of the lorry, and have been taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre.

“A juvenile has been taken to the Immigration Centre.

“They will be handed over to immigration services.”