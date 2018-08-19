New website to help Peterborough victims of crime

Police and Crime Commissioner, Jason Ablewhite has launched a new, independent and confidential victim services website for victims and witnesses of crime across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The Victim Services website, funded by the Commissioner, provides victims and witnesses with clear and simple information about available support and how to access it, whatever the crime. The website also provides a service directory.

He said: “If you become a victim of crime or witness a crime, the last thing you need is to be in the dark about who to turn to for support. Taking the first step and asking for help, whether you report the crime to the police or not is a very important stage in your recovery. The new website lists all of the specialist support services available to help you cope and recover.

For more details visit the Victim Services website at: https://www.cambsvictimservices.co.uk/