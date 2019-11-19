New recruits at Cambridgeshire police hits 90 in five months as officers welcomed to the force

Fourteen new police officers marched in front of proud family and friends yesterday (Monday) as Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomed them to its ranks.

The officers took part in the latest passing out parade at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Chief Constable Nick Dean.

The passing out parade

Among the new officers were a former antiques dealer, mushroom buyer, McDonald’s manager, fitness manager and bar team leader.

Having successfully completed their 16 week training course they will all now be posted across the county to tackle crime and protect the public.

It was the force’s seventh passing out parade of the year, bringing the total number of new recruits since July to 90.

Speaking at the ceremony Mr Dean congratulated the graduates, telling them: “You have all done tremendously well from when you first forwarded your applications to the constabulary.

The passing out parade

“Many, many people apply but only a small percentage succeed – and you as a group are one of those success stories.

“It is only right that holding such a privileged position as a warranted police officer brings with it accountability and responsibility, both on and off duty.

“Being a police officer is not just about holding a warrant card, it’s about having a vocation. You can no longer walk on by - your job is to investigate and where appropriate, act.

“However, the rewards of entering policing are there - never lose sight of the varied, exciting, enjoyable and challenging career that you have just entered.

The passing out parade

“You have joined a fantastic police family. Work hard, challenge yourself and become the best police officer you can be.

“You are now in a position to make a difference and my strong advice to you is to go and do exactly that.”

The force is continuing its search for new constables and those who think they have what it takes are asked to apply via the force website - https://www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Job-types/Police-officer.