New policing model for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire begins

A new policing model for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire has begun.

Last year Cambridgeshire police announced plans to create a “sustainable policing model” that would include an extra 50 police officers.

This is in addition to the extra 55 new officers the Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite has committed to funding after increasing the council tax precept.

The new model follows an 18 month Local Policing Review.

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Baldwin said: “The evolution of policing over the past few years and its complexities meant our old policing model was no longer sustainable and, at times, was hampering our ability to provide the public with the service we all want to.

“At times we have faced unprecedented demand which has impacted on our service to the public and this has meant officers and staff have had to juggle heavy workloads and manage competing priorities.

“The new model has been developed using our demand information to ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time. As a result we now have more officers on the frontline and have increased our capacity to provide a better service to the public.”

According to a statement put out by police, the new model includes several improvements such as:

· Additional officers working in areas where there is the greatest risk and need

· New Community Action Teams to tackle local issues

· Access to local policing officers for every resident

· Front counters in every district council area.

Mr Ablewhite said: “I am pleased to see the new policing model go live. The new structure puts more officers on the frontline, enabling us to improve the service and better manage demand.

“I would like to thank Chief Constable Alec Wood and those senior officers involved in making this happen.”