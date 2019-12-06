New police appeal after more attempted distraction burglaries in Peterborough

Police have issued a new appeal after more attempted distraction burglaries in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police said earlier this week that residents in Stanground and Fletton had seen their handbags stolen from a distraction burglar pretending she had broken down, before asking for a glass of water and to use a phone.

Now, officers are warning of yet more attempted distraction burglaries in Stanground of a similar nature.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police have received a number of reports of a man and woman approaching homes asking for a drink of water, to use a phone because their car has broken down or claiming they are looking for someone.

“Anyone with info or CCTV footage should call 101 quoting #OpCabot.”