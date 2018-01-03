New Peterborough pub and restaurant closes ‘on police advice’

A new pub and restaurant in Peterborough says it has closed on police advice.

Mulberry Tree Farm, which is located in Kempley Close, Hampton, just off the A15 London Road, was shut yesterday (Tuesday, January 2), after police were called to the carvery on New Year’s Eve to report of a man threatening and intimidating customers and staff.

The following day visitors to the restaurant, which first opened on December 18, told the Peterborough Telegraph they were being questioned by security before being allowed to enter the car park, with some blocked from entering at all.

A spokesperson for Mulberry Tree Farm, which is run by Greene King, said: “Due to a local event and on the advice from the police we had extra security on-site on New Year’s Day to manage entry into the car park.

“We apologise for any offence or inconvenience caused by the way it was implemented. Along with many other restaurants in the area police have advised we remain closed. We hope to be able to re-open as soon as possible.”

The PT asked the police yesterday why it had been called to Mulberry Tree Farm on New Year’s Eve.

A police spokesman said: “We’re investigating an incident in which it’s alleged a man threatened and intimidating customers and staff at the Mulberry Tree Farm at 3pm on New Year’s Eve. He was with a number of others people and all of them eventually drove away. Officers attended and spoke to witnesses.

“At just after 3pm the following day there was another confrontation between a group of people and door staff at the venue. The people drove off before police were able to attend.”

After receiving Mulberry Tree Farm’s statement, the PT has now asked the police what advice it has given to restaurants in Hampton.