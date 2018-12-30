New Peterborough and Cambridgeshire partnership to fight against scams

More than 20 organisations are signing up to a new partnership to intensify the fight against scams and to make Cambridgeshire and Peterborough a scam-free county.

The Against Scams Partnership unites more than 20 organisations, including Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council, Cambridgeshire police, Trading Standards, Age UK, Neighbourhood Watch and NatWest Bank, who will work together to raise awareness of scams and to support victims of scams.

Police news

Anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a scam or fraud should call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.