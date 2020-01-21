New officers report for duty in Peterborough

New police officers have started their new beat in Peterborough.

Thirty new neighbourhood police officers are now settling into their posts across the county - including in Peterborough following a week of specialist training.

They are part of an increase of 60 new neighbourhood officers, of which 30 started their new role in September last year.

Chief Constable Nick Dean said: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of everything we do and building trust and confidence with our communities is vital in helping us to prevent crime and bring offenders to justice.

“I was determined to increase our neighbourhood policing offer here in Cambridgeshire and I’m pleased to see the second tranche of officers now being posted to their new roles.”

As well as Peterborough, the officers have been placed in Cambridge, Ely, St Neots, St Ives, Wisbech and March.

In addition, under the neighbourhood policing structure, the forces Impact Teams and Community Action Teams, who tackle local issues, will also benefit from the increase.

Mr Dean added: “The work the first tranche of enthusiastic Neighbourhood officers have undertaken is already having a positive impact on the communities they serve. Whether this is managing high risk sex offenders, tackling county lines, hunting high harm criminals or recognising crime patterns and preventing further crimes, the good work is recognised and appreciated.

“We want to ensure our neighbourhood teams are accessible to, responsible for and accountable to their communities. They will be working to build trust, understand community needs and work collaboratively with partners, the public and communities to solve local problems, all the while being supported by a network of specialist policing services.”