New officers for Cambridgeshire police revealed in first wave of 20,000 recruitment drive

The Government has revealed that Cambridgeshire police will be able to recruit 62 new officers.

Earlier this year Boris Johnson pledged to boost officer numbers across England and Wales by 20,000, offsetting the losses which occurred between March 2010 and March 2019.

The locations for the first 6,000 of those recruits has now been revealed, with Cambridgeshire Constabulary able to boost its force by four per cent.

The new officers, if recruited, are expeced be in place by the end of 2020/21 following government funding nationally of £750 million.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “The public are clear they want to see more police officers on their streets, whether they live in the city or the countryside.

“This is the people’s priority and it is exactly what the Government is delivering.

“This means that people across the East of England will see up to 463 new officers keeping a watchful eye on their communities and helping to cut crime.”

The new recruits are in addition to those hired in Cambridgeshire following a rise in the police council tax precept.

The Government funding will also cover all associated costs, including training and kit.

Cambridgeshire police is projected to have 1,496 officers in the current financial year, compared to 1,452 in 2010 when cuts to its budget were made.

So far this year 60 new officers have started their roles, while recruitment is continuing.

John Apter, National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said: “Investment in policing is long overdue and for the first time we now have the actual number of officers each local force will increase by in the next year.

“These figures have been based on the current funding formula models and, while this method is not perfect, I accept it is the only solution available to deliver the numbers quickly in year one.

“We now need to ensure that the formula is revisited for future years to ensure a fairer allocation of officers across all forces, but this is certainly a positive start and will provide a much-needed boost to my members and the communities they serve.”

Today’s recruitment targets announcement follows the establishment of a £25 million Safer Streets Fund.

Police and crime commissioners can bid for funding to prevent burglary and theft in crime hotspots through initiatives that could include interventions to improve home security, such as installing better locks and gating alleyways, and making streets better lit at night.

The Home Office has also announced a £20 million package of actions cracking down on county lines drug gangs and £10 million of funding to increase the number of officers carrying Tasers to keep themselves and the public safe.