A new picnic bench at Nene Park has been torched by arsonists.

The bench at Orton Mere, which had only been built by the park rangers in the past fortnight, was dug up, sawn then set on fire on Monday evening.

The damaged bench. Photo: Nene Park Trust

Nene Park Trust said: “Did anyone see anything suspicious in the area? Our fabulous ranger team have already repaired and fixed the bench but we don’t want to see this happening again. Please be vigilant.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.