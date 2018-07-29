New Neighbourhood Watch scheme starts

A new neighbourhood watch scheme has been set up on a housing development in Peterborough after a spate of thefts in the area.

Residents living in the Hempsted area of Peterborough on London Road set up the new scheme after a number of car break ins over recent weeks.

There are around 200 homes in the new development, and 90 residents have already signed up to take part in an attempt to reduce all crime in the area.

Sean Milton, the new area co-ordinator, said the scheme would make the streets safer - and had brought the community together.

He said: “Having experienced our cars being attacked we have now brought the community together. It should lower the risk because our community is closer and talking to each other.”

​Each street and close will have its own co-ordinator who will remind their neighbours to take basic crime prevention measures as a matter of routine.

The first Peterborough Neighbourhood Watch scheme was started in 1983, and there are now more than 40,000 members of schemes across Cambridgeshire, including dozens of schemes in Peterborough.

Toni Cray, the chair of the Peterborough area Neighbourhood Watch Peterborough, congratulated the group for getting the scheme off the ground.

Toni said: “This is good news for Peterborough, this new Watch development will take the numbers of Watches to almost 340 now.

“Well done Sean and everyone.”

Anyone who would like more information on the Watch networks scheme can e mail info@peterboroughnhw.co.uk and request a Welcome Pack.

More details about Neighbourhood Watch schemes in Peterborough are available at the Peterborough Neighbourhood Watch Facebook page.

All Peterborough libraries stock blue Watch enquiry post cards. You can phone police on 101 to request more information .