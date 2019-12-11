New leads for detectives investigating savage torture and murder of supermarket worker

Detectives investigating the torture and murder of a supermarket worker are working on a number of new leads following a ‘good response’ from the public.

Ten years ago Alan Wood was tortured and murdered at his home in Lound, near Bourne - but his killers have never been brought to justice. On the tenth anniversary of his killing, detectives re-launched the appeal - and today Martin Holvey, senior investigating officer, said there had been progress in the case.

Alan Wood

He said: “Following the recent media coverage upon the 10 year anniversary of Alan’s death, I would like to report that we’ve had a really good response to the appeal for information and I want to take this opportunity to say thank you both to the public and the media agencies for their support.

“A number of people have contacted us with information including people who didn’t speak with us in 2009. We continue to work on information provided to us and we’ve been able to eliminate some names from the investigation where members of the public had suspicions about particular individuals.

“We are also in the process of reviewing CCTV from 2009 where vehicles or descriptions have been given to us where people believed they may have seen the man using the cashpoint in both Bourne and Stamford.

“I would again ask people who have not viewed our website to visit this and view the Alan Wood murder page.

“If anyone has any information or suspicions then please contact us. It is a relatively easy process to eliminate someone from our enquiry so please make that call.

“There is still a substantial reward of up to £50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender.

“We at Lincolnshire Police will continue to work to find the answers for Alan’s family to try and bring the offenders to justice, and we will not stop until we have justice for them.”

Alan Wood was last seen alive on October 21 2009 when he left his local pub, the Willoughby Arms - but three days later his bloodied body was found in his living room at his home in Edenham Road, Lound, near Bourne by a friend and work colleague, who was concerned he had not showed up for his shift.

Alan’s wrists and ankles had been bound together with tape, and he had been the victim of a sustained attack, including being stabbed in the head multiple times. It is believed he was stabbed as the killers tortured him to get his Personal Identification Number (PIN)

His throat was slit, and there was a deep wound to the back of his neck, caused after his death, which police believe shows his murderer had tried to decapitate him.

The savage killers fled with Alan’s bank card and PIN - which they used later to withdraw cash.

While police managed to retrieve DNA from the scene which is believed to be from someone involved in this murder, there have been no matches to anyone on the system, despite checks being made across the globe.

