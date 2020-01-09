New Cambridgeshire officers welcomed to the force

The first new Cambridgeshire police officers of 2020 marched in front of proud family and friends today (Thursday) as Cambridgeshire Constabulary welcomed them to its ranks.

Among the county’s sixteen new officers were a fruit importer, a law student, a hotel manager, a finance assistant and a psychiatric health care worker. Others had previously worked as Special Constables or had moved from Cambridgeshire charities such as Eddie’s, a learning disability charity, or EACH (East Anglia Children’s Hospice). Earlier today the officers took part in their passing out parade at force headquarters in Huntingdon before being inspected by Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford. Having successfully completed their 16-week training course they will now be posted across Cambridgeshire to tackle crime and protect the public. Today’s passing out parade is the first one of the year. Last year there were seven passing out parades and, in the second half of the year (July-December), there were a total of 90 new recruits.

