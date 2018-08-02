New appeal to catch Peterborough drug dealer on the run nine months after missing sentencing

A new appeal has gone out to find a Peterborough drug dealer nine months after he failed to turn up for his sentencing.

Mohammed Shoaib, aged 27, originally from Vere Road in Millfield, Peterborough, was arrested on June 8, 2016 after being stopped and searched at Peterborough Station.

Mohammed Shoaib

At the time of being searched he had a large amount of cash on his person. During the course of the investigation he was also found to be in possession of a number of Class A drugs.

Shoaib pleaded guilty to a number of charges at Peterborough Crown Court on November 16, 2017 and was released until his sentencing. However, he failed to appear for sentencing.

British Transport Police has now put out a new appeal to find after asking for the public’s help in February.

Investigating officer Det Con Adam Burn said: “Shoaib is guilty of a number of very serious drug charges and so we are working to find him and ensure he faces justice.

“Do you know where he is? I urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 259 of August 2.

The charges Shoaib had pleaded guilty to:

1) Being concerned in offering to supply Class A controlled drugs – Cocaine

2) Being concerned in offering to supply Class A controlled drugs – Heroin

3) Being concerned in offering to supply Class B controlled drugs – Cannabis

4) Possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs – Cocaine

5) Possession with intent to supply Class A controlled drugs – Heroin

6) Acquire / use / possess criminal property