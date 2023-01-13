New appeal launched to catch killer who has evaded justice after stabbing pensioner to death 10 years ago

Ten years after a pensioner was stabbed to death in her own home, police have launched a new appeal to try and catch her killer.

Police were called after family members and a neighbour discovered the body of 86-year-old Una Crown in her bungalow in Magazine Lane, Wisbech on Sunday, 13 January 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had not been seen alive since Friday, 11 January, but had spoken to a friend over the phone at about 5pm on the Saturday, the day before her body was discovered by police.

Una and husband Jack Roland Crown

The death was initially treated as unexplained, however, following a post-mortem examination it was discovered Mrs Crown died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.

Mrs Crown's clothing had also been set alight, in an apparent attempt to disguise her injuries and destroy evidence, however the fire did not spread to the rest of the house and self-extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A murder investigation was launched by police – however, no-one has ever been brought to justice for the killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said he believed someone in Wisbech had the answer to solve the mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Ten years on from this tragic case, Mrs Crown’s murderer remains undetected and we have not been able to get justice for her family.

“We continue to seek opportunities for new lines of enquiry and on the tenth anniversary of the tragic events, I wanted to re-appeal to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still believe the answer to solving this case lies within the local community. I am urging anyone who has information but not yet come forward, to do the right thing and get in touch – someone out there knows what happened to Mrs Crown.

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, may be key to solving this investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should report to Cambridgeshire police online quoting Operation Valyrian, use the web chat service, or call 101.