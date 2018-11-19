Neighbour describes huge police presence after dog attack in Yaxley leaves baby critically injured

A neighbour has described the huge police presence after a dog attack in Yaxley left a baby with life-threatening injuries.

The boy’s parents have been arrested and two Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been seized after the incident in Wykes Road which police were called to in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police at Wykes Road, Yaxley EMN-181119-152917009

The baby, who is under a year old, is currently in Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

One neighbour who heard the emergency services arriving at the scene said: “I was woken in the middle of the night to sirens and bright lights and I was worried.

“I went outside and there were seven police vehicles, two police vans, an ambulance and the paramedics. The police brought a man and a woman out of the house in handcuffs.

“Straight away the ambulance left the house with a police escort. I knew then that someone must be very badly hurt.”

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 1.47am yesterday (Sunday, November 18) to an address in Wykes Road, Yaxley, with reports of concern for baby boy who had been attacked by a dog.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

“A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have been bailed until 15 December.

“Two dogs, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, were taken from the property and are in police kennels. Police remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched.”

RELATED

Baby in critical condition after dog attack in Yaxley - parents arrested