Murder investigation underway after woman dies in Cambridgeshire village

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cambridgeshire.

A woman who was taken to hospital following an incident at a property in Great Cambourne yesterday, Wednesday December 5, has died in hospital.

Police were called by the ambulance service to Lamb Drove with reports of concern at 1.35am.

The 55-year-old woman was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a critical condition but died yesterday afternoon after her condition deteriorated.

A 43-year-old man from Cambourne, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Investigations continue at the scene and officers are keeping the family of the victim up to date.

A post mortem examination is due to take place tomorrow, Friday December 7.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 22 of 5 December or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report