Murder investigation launched in Peterborough after man found dead in car

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Peterborough.

Police were called to Oakdale Avenue in Peterborough at 7.10am today (21 October) by the ambulance service following reports of concern for a man in a parked car.



The man, who is in his 20s, was confirmed dead a short while later and has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Detectives are treating the death as suspicious and an 18-year-old woman from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.



Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, said: "We are looking to speak to anyone who has any information about this death and particularly anyone who saw or heard any disturbance in the Oakdale Avenue area between 5am and 7am today."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 93 of 21 October or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police at the scene in Oakdale Avenue this morning. Photo: Terry Harris