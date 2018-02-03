Murder investigation launched in Huntingdon after man’s body found at country park

Detective have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Huntingdon.

At about 1.40pm on Thursday (February 1) the man’s body was found by a member of the public in a wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park. He has since been identified as Sam Mechelewski (20) from Huntingdon.

A post mortem was conducted yesterday evening (Friday, February 2), but no further details are available at this stage.

Officers are conducting searches close to the scene and house to house enquiries in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop said: “We believe this was a targeted attack that has sadly resulted in the death of a young man.

“We’re slowly piecing together Sam’s movements from 8pm onwards on Wednesday. I appeal to anyone who knows Sam and saw him that evening, or anyone who was in the park and noticed anything suspicious, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

In a statement, Sam’s family said: “The last 24 hours have been the worst of our lives. Sam will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

“Sam was no angel, but his life should not have ended this way. If anyone has information please contact the police.

“We have no forgiveness for the person who has done this, but you are also someone’s child. I urge you to come forward and take responsibility for your actions.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-01022018-0198 or visit https://mipp.police.uk/operation/554.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.