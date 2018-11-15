Murder investigation launched by Cambridgeshire Police after 18-year-old dies in hospital

A man who was assaulted in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning has died in hospital.

The 18-year-old was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after suffering a serious injury in a fight outside the Grand Arcade entrance in St Andrews Street.

Police news

Police are now treating the death as murder and a 23-year-old man from North London, who was arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm, has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 20-year-old man from Cambridge remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of committing grievous bodily harm.

Both men are at Parkside Police Station.

The incident was reported at 3.18am. A cordon put up outside the Grand Arcade in St Andrews Street has been removed.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 35 of today or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org