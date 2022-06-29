Murder investigation launched after death of man in Peterborough

Police have launched an investigation following the death of a man at a house in Orton Malborne in Peterborough.

By Ben Jones
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 1:53 pm
Police have arrested a 33-year-old man.
Officers were called at just before 1am today (June 29) to the property in Lythemere, Orton Malborne.

A man in his 60s was found with injuries and was declared dead shortly afterwards. Police are treating his death as suspicious.

A 33-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death at this time, and it is being treated as an isolated incident.

A police cordon has been put up at the property and investigations are being carried out at the scene.