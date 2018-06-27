Murder investigation launched after death of man hit by car in Crowland

A murder investigation is now underway after a man hit by a car in Crowland died from his injuries.

Kevin Nix, 46, from Spalding, was hit by a Black Peugeot 307 on Common Drove near the Bridge Inn pub in Crowland on Sunday night, June 24.

Police at the scene of the crash in Crowland.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but has now sadly died from his injuries.

Alison Skingsly, 42, of Thames Road, Spalding, was charged with wounding with intent and failing to comply with a breathalyser test and appeared before Lincoln Magistrates' Court yesterday. Tuesday June 26.

In light of Kevin’s death, this is now being treated as a murder investigation and charges will be reviewed.

Alison Skingsly has been remanded in custody and the next hearing is July 30.

Police are asking anyone to call 101 quoting incident 398 of 24 June, if they were at or passing this location at around 8pm on Sunday 24 June.

Anyone who was in the pub should contact officers if they have information.

Officers are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed a woman wearing a black skirt and a black and white vest top, or the black Peugeot 307.

You can also report completely anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.