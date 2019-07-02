Murder investigation in Peterborough after woman dies at house in Cromwell Road

A murder investigation has been launched following an incident at a property in Cromwell Road, Peterborough this morning (Tuesday, July 2).

At about 6.40am armed officers and paramedics attended the scene following reports of violence. They discovered three people with serious injuries, all of whom have suffered stab wounds.

Police at Cromwell Road

A woman in her 40s died at the scene. Another woman, who is in her 30s, and a nine-year-old boy have been taken to hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man in his 40s from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Officers are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

All four people are believed to be related.

Specially trained officers are liaising with the victims and their families.

Driving instructor Shujah Saklain saw armed officers in Cromwell Road this morning. He said: “I was on my way to work. I was going down Lincoln Road and saw armed police shooting down. I saw there was a situation in Cromwell Road and thought it was a drug raid, but then I saw an ambulance and knew it was something serious. “It looked like a stand-off. The police said it was a serious situation. “From what I could hear they were kicking the door in. At first they were standing back and shouting. “I could see them charging in with some staying outside. I went back later and there were a lot more police there.” Police were called to the scene at 6.42am today and cordoned the road off. Ambulance crews and sniffer dogs were also in attendance.

Scenes of crime officers are at the scene and door-to-door enquiries are taking place.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-02072019-0061 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

