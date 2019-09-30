Murder arrests after Peterborough and Wisbech sudden deaths

Police have confirmed that arrests they made after sudden deaths in Peterborough and Wisbech were all on suspicion of murder.

As reported earlier by the Peterborough Telegraph police were called at just after 8pm last night (Sunday) to Somerby Garth in Welland where they arrested a 38-year-old who has now been released under investigation.

Four people were also arrested after a pensioner died from a cardiac arrest in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech.

Police were called at around 5pm on Saturday by the ambulance service after the man in his 80s had passed away.

Three girls aged 12, 14 and 16, and a 20-year-old man, were arrested in connection with the incident, with the two girls aged 14 and 16 bailed until October 25 and the other two released with no further action taken.

Asked for further clarification on the arrests, a police spokesman confirmed they were all on suspicion of murder.

Man arrested after sudden death in Peterborough