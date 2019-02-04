Murder arrest following stabbing in Wisbech

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Wisbech yesterday evening (3 February).

Police were called at 9.46pm with reports of a stabbing at a property in West Parade. Officers and paramedics attended, but a 46-year-old man died at the scene.

Police news

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

A 49-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of 3 February or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.