Mum of three ‘too scared to sleep’ after Peterborough house burgled twice in a week

A mum of three said she was too scared to sleep after her home was burgled twice in a week.

Jewellery, electrical items and money were stolen from a property in Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, between 9am and 2pm on Thursday, June 7, before a safe containing important documents was stolen on Wednesday, June 13 at about 2pm.

Both burglaries took place when the mum and her children were not present.

The house was also smashed up on one occasion.

The mum said: “They came back from school and saw the condition of the house. My daughter is very ill and I’m very scared in my house.

“I could not sleep.”

Officers have attended the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/4039/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.