‘Much loved’ cyclist dies in hospital after collision with car

A cyclist has died after being involved in a collision with a car last month.

The crash happened on April 23 in Roman Bank, Leverington, and also involved a silver Vauxhall Astra.

Paul Simms

The man has been named as Paul Simms (68) from Wisbech St Mary. He died in hospital from his injuries on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision and an investigation continues.

Paul’s family said: “Paul was a much-loved husband, father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed.”

Anyone who may have information relating to the collision should call police on 101.