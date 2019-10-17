MP praises police after dramatic fall in crime in Peterborough

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has welcomed the fall in recorded crime in Peterborough.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics revealed there had been a 16 per cent fall in recorded crime in the city over the past 12 months (June 2018 - June 2019).

The Peterborough figures did not match the statistics for Cambridgeshire as a whole, where there was a two per cent rise in crime.

Peterborough MP calls for more funding for police force as recorded crime in city drops

Mr Vara said: “The fall in crime in Peterborough is to be welcomed and the local police should be commended for their diligence and hard work in achieving this success.

“Our police are constantly under pressure and given the circumstances these results are particularly welcome.

“The Government is committed to recruiting another 20,000 police officers and I very much hope that those who are recruited locally will be able to help keep crime down in our area.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “There are many reasons behind crime trends including targeted police activity, increased reporting and changes in the way crime is recorded.

“While it is encouraging to see a reduction in some crime types, we will not become complacent in our efforts. Our focus remains on reducing harm, protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and prioritising incidents which pose the greatest threat, risk and harm, along with those which stand the best opportunity for successful outcomes whilst filtering out those for which no reasonable lines of investigation exist.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite for comment about the issue.