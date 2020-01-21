MP calls for fly tipping sentences review after meeting Peterborough city councillor

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara has pledged to fight to change the law on fly tipping sentences to provide more of a deterrent.

Mr Vara recently met with Peterborough Councillor Chris Harper who represents the Stanground South Ward to discuss problems with local fly-tipping.

Mr Vara and Cllr Harper visited some of the areas affected in Park Farm, Stanground where fly-tipping is prevalent and discussed the limitations that councils have with fixed penalty notices.

Fixed penalty notices of up to £400 can be issued by the Council for low-scale fly-tipping. However, often this fine does not cover the cost of the clean-up. Higher fines can be pursued through the courts but this can incur huge legal costs to the Council.

Cllr Harper said he would like to see the fixed penalty notices raised to £1,000 to act as a serious deterrent to those illegally dumping their waste and he discussed with Mr Vara the possibility of the government raising the fine level so that the costs of removing rubbish is properly covered.

Following the meeting Mr Vara said: “Fly-tipping is a serious problem within our local communities. Whilst the majority of residents take pride in their local area, it is very disappointing that there are some who act so irresponsibly when dealing with waste.

“Cllr Harper is right to point out that fixed penalty notices issued by the Council often do not cover the Council’s costs and this needs looking into. I have written to the Rt. Hon. Theresa Villiers MP, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and asked her to review the matter”.

Cllr Harper added: “After our recent success which resulted in a £300 fixed penalty being served on a Fletton fly-tipper caught red-handed, I called for an increase in the maximum fixed penalty fine an enforcement officer can serve on those caught fly tipping.

“Whilst I welcome the fixed penalty being served by our enforcement team, I am concerned that even at £300, in some cases even the maximum fixed penalty of £400 would not even cover the cost of the clear up and this needs to change.”