Moving tribute to ‘much loved’ film lover killed in collision as police appeal for witnesses

A moving tribute has been issued by the family of a “much loved” son and grandson killed in a fatal collision over the weekend.

Jamie Pegram (23) of School Lane, Buckden, was driving a blue Vauxhall Corsa along Mill Road, Buckden, at about 12.40am on Saturday (July 13) when he was involved in a collision with a grey Range Rover Sport.

Jamie Pegram

Police and ambulance services attended but Jamie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Range Rover, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Four young passengers travelling in the Range Rover were also taken to hospital for treatment.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw the Vauxhall or the Range Rover beforehand is asked to call Cambridgeshire police on 101 quoting incident 23 of July 13. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Jamie’s family have issued a tribute following his death:

“Jamie was a very much loved son to Melvyn and Caryl, brother to Marty and a much loved grandson. Jamie lived local in the village for 23 years going to the local schools. He went to uni and got a first class honours degree in film studies and English. Jamie was working in the local Cineworld gaining experience as he wanted to work in media/film making.

“He was unique and individual and was writing a horror movie hoping to get it filmed later in life. He had a love for music, playing the sax and the keyboard. He was an active member of the Rising Phoenix Paranormal society. He was a very sensitive, loving son, thinking of his family all the time. He had many friends who are devastated at his passing.”