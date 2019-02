A motorist who failed his test for the second time decided to drive off from the test centre - before police caught up with him.

The driver, a man in his 40s, left the test centre in Second Drove, Fengate, at around 11am this morning.

Police stopping the car which had driven away. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

He was then stopped 20 minutes later on Spittals Way on the A141.

The vehicle has been seized and the driver has been reported for driving with no driving licence and no insurance.