Motorist stopped in Peterborough found to be driving for 14 years on expired provisional licence

A motorists had his car seized in Peterborough this lunchtime after traffic officers discovered he had been driving for the past 14 years on an expired provisional licence.

The driver was stopped in Eastfield Road at around 12.50pm today (Wednesday).

The car which was stopped in Eastfield Road. Photo: BCH Road Policing Unit

He was originally pulled over for having no insurance, with further checks then revealing his expired provisional licence.

The vehicle was recovered under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act for no licence and no insurance with the driver being reported for the offences and liable for a fine.

Further information on the driver is not currently available.