Motorist more than four times drink drive limit caught on Peterborough road

A motorist caught driving in Peterborough more than four times over the drink drive limit has been given a suspended jail sentence.

Adam Muir (37) of St Matthews Road, Kettering, was driving a Skoda Octavia when he was stopped by police on Malborne Way, Peterborough on July 17 this year.

He was breathalysed, and he gave a reading of 150 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - more than four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was given an 18 week jail sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge, £85 costs and banned from driving for 36 months. The disqualification can be reduced by 36 weeks if he completes a drink driving rehabilitation course by September 28 2021.

Last month the Peterborough Telegraph highlighted how half the cases listed at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on one day were for drink driver - including one man who was jailed after he was caught driving more than three times over the limit.

Earlier this year a woman who crashed her car while nearly five times over the limit avoided a jail sentence