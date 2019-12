A motorist has been charged with drink driving after allegedly crashing his car while four times the limit.

The 34-year-old is alleged to have crashed his car in Coneygear Road, Huntingdon, on Boxing Day.

A breath test

He has been charged with drink driving after allegedly blowing 136ugs at the roadside - the limit is 35.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday, January 20.

To report drink drivers anonymously call 0800 032 0845.