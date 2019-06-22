Motorcyclist dies after A15 collision

A motorcyclist has died after a colliision on the A15.

The fatal crash with an Audi was on North Road, Bourne, yesterday afternoon (Friday), at around 2.20pm.

Police were called to the scene shortly afterwards and closed the road.

At the time the motorcyclist was said to have suffered serious injuries, but last night Lincolnshire Police confirmed he had died.

The force is now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman said: "Sadly we have to report that the motorcyclist involved in the collision this afternoon died at the scene. He was riding a Kawasaki when it was in collision with an Audi A4 at about 2.20 this afternoon (Friday, June 21) on the A15, North Road, Bourne.

"Anyone who saw the collision or either of the vehicles before they collided, or believes they may have dash cam footage, is asked to please contact 101. "

