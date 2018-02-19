Mother of missing 'vulnerable' young girl makes emotional plea for Peterborough public's help

The mother of a missing teenager has pleaded for the Peterborough public's help to "bring her home where she belongs because this pain is unbearable."

Taybah Khan, 13, was last seen at about 10.30pm in Stumpacre, Bretton, Peterborough on Thursday, February 15.

Today, her mother Rubina, appealed for the public’s help to find her daughter as well as appealing directly to Taybah to come home.

She said: “Our beautiful girl has been missing since Thursday. Our family is torn apart and completely broken.

“I urge and beg anyone with any information, big or small to please come forward and help us bring her home where she belongs because this pain is unbearable.

“Taybah, if you can see this message, please come home or make contact. We love you dearly and want you home. You are not in trouble so don’t be scared. We love you and miss you so much.”

Taybah was last seen wearing black leggings with a black sweatshirt and grey and white Adidas trainers, carrying a black duffle bag. Her hair was in a bun or ponytail.

She is from Bradford in West Yorkshire and was visiting family in Peterborough when she disappeared.

Detective Inspector Dan Pawson, who is leading the investigation said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Taybah’s welfare. She is a vulnerable young girl and I would urge anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact us.

“It has been four days since she was last seen and someone out there must know where she is.

“It may be that people don’t feel comfortable talking to police in which case we would urge people to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

“We would also appeal directly to Taybah to get in touch with us to let us know she is ok.”

Anyone with information about Taybah’s whereabouts should call police immediately on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.