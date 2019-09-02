More than 40 firefighters tackle blaze at two Peterborough houses

More than 40 firefighters tackled a fire which struck two houses in Longthorpe.

Crews from Stanground, Dogsthorpe, the Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade, Yaxley, Thorney, Sawtry, Whittlesey and Huntingdon, along with an aerial ladder platform from Boston in Lincolnshire, attended the incident in Lindridge Walk.

Firefighters at the scene in Longthorpe. Photo: Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

The crews were called out at 10.30pm last night (Sunday).

Both properties were safely evacuated before the crews arrived and they were able to put out the flames.

The firefighters had returned to their stations by 3.30am.

An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.