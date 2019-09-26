More than 30 knives taken off Cambridgeshire streets in amnesty

More than 30 knives were taken off Cambridgeshire streets during a week long amnesty.

The amnesty was held earlier this month, and along with giving people the chance to hand in any blades, officers were also out carrying out test purchases, where someone under the age of 18 attempts to buy a knife to see if they are asked for identification.

Two stores sold knives to the volunteers, who were under 18. One store failed to ask for ID. The other store challenged the person buying the knife for ID, but when they failed to produce some, still sold them it.

The amnesty bins were placed at Thorpe Wood Police Station and Parkside Police Station in Cambridge, and 31 knives were handed in.

Inspector Matt Snow said: “We are pleased that we were able to take a total of 31 knives off the streets of Cambridgeshire.

“The test purchasing also offered the chance for us to educate stores on the dangers and risks associated with selling knives to anyone under the age of 18.

It’s disappointing that two stores failed the tests, however we are working with them going forward and do all we can to ensure the relevant checks are carried out.

“Knives ruin lives and it’s important we are doing all we can to tackle the issue.

“Although the knife amnesty has ended for now, I’d urge the family and friends of people who carry knives to encourage them to think twice, and consider the potentially devastating consequences of doing so.

“If anyone is found to be carrying a knife in public, they could face a hefty fine and further prosecution by the courts.”

The maximum penalty for an adult carrying a knife is four years in prison and a fine of £5,000.

It is illegal to:

- Sell a knife of any kind to anyone under 18 years old.

- Carry a knife in public without good reason - unless it’s a knife with a folding blade three inches long (7.62 cm) or less, eg a Swiss Army knife

- Carry, buy or sell any type of banned knife

- Use any knife in a threatening way (even a legal knife, such as a Swiss Army knife)