More than 100 puppies seized and four arrested after raid on unauthorised traveller site

More than 100 puppies have been seized and four people arrested following a raid on an unauthorised traveller site, police said today.

The operation took place yesterday morning (November 29) which found a large number of animals, the majority of which were small dogs and puppies.

Police news

The RSPCA and police’s Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) raided the site and arrested two men aged 18 and 26, a woman aged 22 and a boy aged 14.

Suspected stolen items were seized including two vehicles, a number of quad and dirt bikes, a horse trailer and a caravan in Willingham, near Earith, police said.

The men and boy were taken to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge while the woman has been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

The RSPCA seized up to 100 dogs from the site, some of which appear to be Chihuahuas and others possibly a terrier mix, which the charity as now taken into care.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two men aged 18 and 26, a 14-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were all arrested this morning in Willingham in connection with a number of thefts.

“The woman is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough, the others are all in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.”

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “RSPCA officers accompanied Cambridgeshire police after a warrant was executed at a location in Willingham , Cambridgeshire on Thursday, November 29 in connection with a police-led investigation.

“A large number of dogs, predominately puppies and young dogs, have been seized by the police and are now in RSPCA care.

“As an investigation is ongoing, we cannot go into any further detail at this time.”