Moped rider suffers serious injuries after A47/A15 Peterborough collision - driver left the scene

A moped rider suffered serious injuries after a collision with a car in Peterborough this morning (Thursday, July 4).

Police were called at just before 11am this morning by the ambulance service to the Soke Parkway, at the roundabout with the A15 Paston Parkway.

Police news

The 17-year-old rider of the moped suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle did not stop at the scene, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 169 of July 4. Or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.