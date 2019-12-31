Mixed success for police rural crime team pursuing suspected hare courses for miles

The Cambridgeshire police Rural Crime Action Team was kept busy over the weekend.

The team said it was “quite literally run off their feet” with 14 dispersals issued, eight people interviewed and reported, seven vehicles seized and one person arrested for drink-driving.

A car chased down by the Rural Crime Action Team. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Dispersal orders were issued in March and Ramsey Mereside on Sunday, while officers were also involved in a 10 minute pursuit near Mepal after spotting a Subaru which was suspected to be involved in hare coursing.

Unfortunately for those conducting the pursuit, the driver stopped and escaped on foot despite being chased for two miles.

The team, which has recently dispersed a number of suspected hare courses from Thorney, had more luck further away from Peterborough at the weekend, with a member of the public loaning them a quad bike which was used to detain four suspected hare courses who had been chased on foot for more than three miles in Soham.